Muhammad Yashal Mazhar

Umar Akmal visits ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider

Pakistan national cricket team batter Umar Akmal on Friday met with ailing former national wicket-keeper batter, Zulqarnain Haider at his residence.

The right-hander batter inquired about Zulqarnain Haider’s health, saying, “I have nothing in my heart about the past and I am here just to meet you as a fellow cricketer and want to inquire about your health.” Umar Akmal’s wife was also present on the occasion.

Umar Akmal also prayed for the speedy recovery of Zulqarnain Haider, saying, “I am available for you whenever you need.” In response, Zulqarnain Haider said: “Umar Kamal came to my house and I have no regrets about him. I am grateful to Umar Akmal and also thankful to all the people, who visited and prayed for me.”

Earlier, PCB’s director National High-Performance Centre (NHPC), Nadeem Khan, and GM Domestic Cricket Junaid Zia met with the ailing cricketer at his home and presented a cheque to the cricketer for clearing his hospital dues, and vowed to support him in the future too.

Zulqarnain’s cricket career became controversial after he left the national team overnight during the Dubai tour in 2010. He then returned to domestic cricket but failed to make his way to the national team again.

