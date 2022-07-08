News Desk

Violation in voter list, registration of Punjab by-polls: Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Friday said that there has been a clear violation in voter list and registration of the by-polls in Punjab.

While talking to media in Islamabad, he said whatever is happening, the current government knows it all. “We have said it before that Punjab government is a fake,” he said.

Asad Umar lamented that the constitutional laws have been violated by the Punjab government. He further said that the representative of AC and DC have been threatened while he also said that PTI workers have also been threatened by current government.

The PTI leader said that the current government is aware that they are going so that is why ther are ordering transfers of officials.

He said that the election of Punjab Chief Minister was against the law and now verdict from court has also been issued.

Former minister said Pakistan will have to face further problems if the by-polls in Punjab will be unfair.

