Our Staff Reporter

188 Afghan families returned home since March: UNHCR

Khyber     –    As many as 188 Afghan families have willingly returned to their country since March 2022, when the repatriation began via Torkham border, UNHCR and Afghan Commissionerate officials informed.

As per  records of United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)  , currently over 1.4million registered Afghan refugees are in Pakistan,  in addition to some 0.8 million Afghan Citizens Cardholders (ACC) and an estimated 0.5million undocumented Afghanis.

UNHCR works closely with the authorities to help refugees’ access to health, education including their voluntary repatriation to their country with respect and dignity.

As per UNHCR, it only deals with ACC and the rest of 0.6 million Afghan refugees are jointly tackled by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and

Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees  with the collaboration of NADRA.

A United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) official at Torkham centre said that the willingly repatriation has started in the month of March, 2022 through Torkham with the assistance of the UNHCR and the organisation only support Proof of Registration(PoR) Cardholders who are estimated to be 0.8 Afghanis.

He added that UNHCR extends financial support of granting an amount of $ 279   per individual, to be given at Kabul or Jalalabad centres when refugees arrive in Afghanistan.

UNHCR assisted returning Afghan   families in getting exemptions from border crossing charges   NLC scanner charges, custom charges etc    to ensure their return with respect and dignity, the official said.

An Afghan Commissionerate official in Peshawar said that so far they have facilitated 70 Afghan families to move back to their native country, Afghanistan.

These repatriated families included Tazkira holders and Afghanis residing in Pakistan without any record or registration, he added. He added that the high-ups sought special permission from the Pakistan government to let the Afghanis   go back to their country.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan has an over 40 years long history of hosting refugees and currently ranks as the third largest refugee hosting country globally.

More Stories
National

Imran Khan to address PTI power show in Lodhran on July 11

Karachi

Minimum wage for unskilled laborers fixed at Rs 25,000 in Sindh

Lahore

Six terror suspects arrested across Punjab

Islamabad

US, Pakistan resolve to give boost to bilateral ties

National

Bara people celebrate Eid BARA

National

PM pays tribute to ‘Madar-e-Millat’ on her 55th death anniversary

Islamabad

Sheikh Rashid flays govt for withdrawing his security

Islamabad

More Pakistani students to return to China for studies

Business

Enfeebling the private sector

Islamabad

Govt hikes power tariff by Rs1.55 per unit

1 of 9,354

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More