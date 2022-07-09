188 Afghan families returned home since March: UNHCR

Khyber – As many as 188 Afghan families have willingly returned to their country since March 2022, when the repatriation began via Torkham border, UNHCR and Afghan Commissionerate officials informed.

As per records of United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) , currently over 1.4million registered Afghan refugees are in Pakistan, in addition to some 0.8 million Afghan Citizens Cardholders (ACC) and an estimated 0.5million undocumented Afghanis.

UNHCR works closely with the authorities to help refugees’ access to health, education including their voluntary repatriation to their country with respect and dignity.

As per UNHCR, it only deals with ACC and the rest of 0.6 million Afghan refugees are jointly tackled by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and

Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees with the collaboration of NADRA.

A United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) official at Torkham centre said that the willingly repatriation has started in the month of March, 2022 through Torkham with the assistance of the UNHCR and the organisation only support Proof of Registration(PoR) Cardholders who are estimated to be 0.8 Afghanis.

He added that UNHCR extends financial support of granting an amount of $ 279 per individual, to be given at Kabul or Jalalabad centres when refugees arrive in Afghanistan.

UNHCR assisted returning Afghan families in getting exemptions from border crossing charges NLC scanner charges, custom charges etc to ensure their return with respect and dignity, the official said.

An Afghan Commissionerate official in Peshawar said that so far they have facilitated 70 Afghan families to move back to their native country, Afghanistan.

These repatriated families included Tazkira holders and Afghanis residing in Pakistan without any record or registration, he added. He added that the high-ups sought special permission from the Pakistan government to let the Afghanis go back to their country.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan has an over 40 years long history of hosting refugees and currently ranks as the third largest refugee hosting country globally.