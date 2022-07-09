Our Staff Reporter

4,000 cops to guard Peshawar during Eid

Peshawar     –    As many as 4000 cops have been deployed in the provincial capital as authorities on Friday claimed to have stepped up security in the province for Eid ul Adha.

Along with the regular police force, the city will be patrolled throughout Eid days by the Ababeel Squad, a quick response unit having   armoured personnel carriers.

The police in Peshawar staged flag march as part of the Eid security measures.

After leaving Saddar, the march passed through several other areas of Peshawar. The flag march was meant to restore people’s confidence in the security arrangements, according to officials.

Police high-ups instructed all sub divisional and divisional police officers on Friday to protect and secure entry points to commercial hubs, cattle markets, mosques and other public locations.

Meanwhile, the DPOs in various districts of KP also announced special security plans for Eid ul Adha days.

