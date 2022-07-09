53 head-constables, four ASIs promoted

FAISALABAD – The police department has promoted 53 head-constables and four Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Faisalabad region. A spokesperson for the Regional Police Officer said here Friday that 53 head-constables had been promoted to ASIs (Assistant Sub-Inspectors) and 4 ASIs to the rank of Sub Inspectors. The police personnel were promoted on the recommendations of the departmental promotion committee held with RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa in the chair. City Police Officer (CPO) Ali Nasir Rizvi, DPO Jhang Ghayas Gull Khan, DPO Chiniot Asadul Rehman, DPO Toba Tek Singh Shoaib Mahmood, SP legal Zafar Abbas and others attended the meeting.