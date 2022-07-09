APP

53 head-constables, four ASIs promoted

FAISALABAD    –    The police department has promoted 53 head-constables and four Assistant Sub-Inspectors  of Faisalabad region. A spokesperson for the Regional Police Officer said here Friday that 53 head-constables  had been promoted to ASIs (Assistant Sub-Inspectors) and 4 ASIs to the rank of Sub Inspectors. The police personnel were promoted on the recommendations of the departmental promotion  committee held with RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa in the chair.  City Police Officer (CPO) Ali Nasir Rizvi, DPO Jhang Ghayas Gull Khan, DPO Chiniot Asadul  Rehman, DPO Toba Tek Singh Shoaib Mahmood, SP legal Zafar Abbas and others attended  the meeting.

