6th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani observed

MIRPUR – Mass public rallies across Azad Jammu & Kashmir and in various parts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday held to continue the mission of shaheed-e-Hurriyat Burhan Muzaffar Wani till the achievement of liberation of the occupied state from long Indian bondage. Jammu & Kashmir people living at both sides of the line of control (AJK and IIOJK) and rest of the world, where Kashmiris are living in, paid glorious tributes to the young martyred hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his companions on 6th martyrdom anniversary with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the young martyred Kashmiri till its accomplishment through the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation. In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, mass public rallies and demonstrations held besides special prayer meetings for the shaheed Wani besides other Jammu & Kashmir martyrs in all ten district and tehsil headquarters including central Azadi chowk. In IIOJK there was complete shutdown strike across the occupied valley to mark the day followed by anti India and pro-freedom rallies and demonstrations, said reports reaching here on Friday from across the line of control. Addressing the rallies, speakers paid rich tributes to young shaheed Burhan Wani for bringing the Kashmir freedom struggle in the occupied state to the decisive stage through giving the supreme sacrifice of his precious life. Speakers said that best way to pay rich tributes to shaheed Wani is to follow his foot steps till the struggle for freedom reaches to its logical end.

They said that ongoing indigenous struggle for freedom has reached at the point of no return in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir following the daily supreme sacrifices of lives being given by the youth including the street children who are determined to get the motherland freedom from the Indian despotic unlawful rule without taking care of their precious lives, he added.

India, speakers said, should read the writing on the wall and accept the reality about Kashmir’s struggle for freedom. They said that shaheed Burhan Wani infused a new spirit in the Kashmir freedom movement by persuading the young generation of Jammu & Kashmir State to take to the street agitation in nook and corner of the occupied valley to get the homeland freed from forced and illegal Indian rule.

Speakers continued that the supreme sacrifices of the lives by the Kashmiri martyrs including the young shaheed hero of the present time of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Wani, will not be allowed to go in vain. They said that the mission of Shaheed Wani would be continued with full vigor till its accomplishment through the complete success of the freedom movement, he added.

Speakers belonging to various political, social and public representation organizations, called upon the international community including the United Nations to exercise their due role for getting the Indian brutalities stopped in occupied Jammu & Kashmir where the population was fighting for the liberation of the homeland from the forced Indian occupation for the last 75 years.

They underlined that since early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue was the key to the emergence of durable and everlasting peace not only in South Asia but the world over, it was enjoined upon the peace and human rights loving international community to move ahead for ensuring the early settlement of the issue through the grant of the legitimate right of self determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir – as enshrined in the global commitment through the UN resolutions, they added.

In Mirpur, a rally to observe Shaheed Burhan Wani’s martyrdom anniversary was taken out from the city center under the auspices of various social, political, religious and public representative organizations representing people from all walks of life.

A large number of people all segments of the civil society including traders, political, social and human rights activists, lawyers, journalists, teachers, students and private and government servants led the rally which culminated at the site of its beginning.

Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani had secured the great honour to infuse a new spirit and more vigor among the Kashmiri youth to perpetuate the 75-year-old Kashmir freedom movement through persuading the Kashmiri youth for the freedom struggle through the social media besides to apprise the external world of the exceptional importance of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke.

He was gunned down by the Indian occupational forces in Bamdoora Kukernaag area of the occupied valley on July 8 in 2016 in a fake encounter. India had announced Rs one million head-money for Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani declaring him the most-wanted.

India’s forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu & Kashmir had never been welcomed by the people of Jammu & Kashmir, which is why waves after waves of freedom movement have been generated in the Indian occupied disputed Himalayan region. The face of the latest movement in the bleeding occupied valley was the martyred youngster called Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

It may be recalled that Burhan Wani was seen as the main draw for many young and educated boys in South area of the occupied Kashmir turning into freedom fighters few months before his martyrdom at the hands of the Indian occupational forces.

He featured in videos and photos posing with weapons and taunting the Indian occupational security forces, which were circulated on Facebook and WatsApp in an attempt to recruit young Kashmiri generation in the freedom struggle.

Shaheed Wani was stated to be an expert in using social media and delivered strong speeches. He was from a well-off family in Tral in south occupied Jammu Kashmir, not far from the place of his martyrdom along with two of his comrades at the hands of the Indian occupying troops.