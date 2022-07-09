Our Staff Reporter

Admin fines transporters for charging extra fares

TIMERGARA    –    Taking notice of public complaints regarding charging extra fares from commuters by the drivers, the district administration on Friday initiated action against drivers who were overcharging commuters in violation of fares fixed by regional transport authority especially on the occasion of Eid.

Following directives from higher authorities, additional assistant commissioner (AAC) Timergara   paid a surprise visit to the main Timergara Bus Terminal and imposed fine on drivers, violating the law. The AAC returned extra fare charged by drivers back to commuters.

The AAC   directed manager of Timergara bus terminal and TMO Shakeel Hayat to post fare list issued by the Regional Transport Authority on front of each vehicle so that passengers may know the fare amount fixed by the government for each destination.

The AAC said action would be taken against drivers violating the law. She directed the traffic police to set up surprise check posts on various routes near Timergara and regularly check out transport vehicles so that the illegal practice of overcharging commuters may be stopped.

