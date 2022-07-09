News Desk

Ahsan Iqbal refuses to take action against family insulted him at a restaurant

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday refused to take action against the family who insulted him at a restaurant.

It should be noted that an incident of indecency took place with Ahsan Iqbal in a private restaurant yesterday.

He said that the law allows him to take action against the rioters but he won’t take action because women and children were involved in the incident, adding that such incidents should be discouraged.

“If I had a security guard or an emotional supporter with me, the situation could have turned worse,” he said and added the incident has been condemned at home and abroad since yesterday.

The PML-N leader said that they were trying to clean the society of extremism because the ideology of hatred and extremism spreads like cancer. He said the politics of Imran Niazi is promoting hatred and asked the people of the PTI not to indulge in such incidents.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Shehbaz felicitates President Erdogan on Eidul-Azha

National

By-polls in Punjab can change the political landscape: Sh Rasheed

Islamabad

Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

National

No differences in party: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Pakistan Navy continues relief operations in rain-hit areas of Balochistan

Lahore

CM Punjab directs for comprehensive arrangements for cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

Islamabad

Rana Sanaullah complains to army chief about drugs case against him

Lahore

CTD Punjab arrests six alleged terrorists

Lahore

Fayyaz Chohan claims receiving threatening call from ‘unknown number’

Islamabad

Met office predicts monsoon rain during Eid holidays

1 of 8,554

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More