Ahsan Iqbal refuses to take action against family insulted him at a restaurant

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday refused to take action against the family who insulted him at a restaurant.

It should be noted that an incident of indecency took place with Ahsan Iqbal in a private restaurant yesterday.

He said that the law allows him to take action against the rioters but he won’t take action because women and children were involved in the incident, adding that such incidents should be discouraged.

“If I had a security guard or an emotional supporter with me, the situation could have turned worse,” he said and added the incident has been condemned at home and abroad since yesterday.

The PML-N leader said that they were trying to clean the society of extremism because the ideology of hatred and extremism spreads like cancer. He said the politics of Imran Niazi is promoting hatred and asked the people of the PTI not to indulge in such incidents.