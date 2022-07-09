Global warming is an unexpected threat to our planet. This is one of the biggest challenges facing the world right now, but we are unaware that global temperatures are rising to dangerous levels and the climate has changed dramatically.

There are many causes and consequences of global warming. The most obvious causes of global warming are human activities. Health, industrialization and deforestation are major causes. All these activities are being carried out by human beings and as a result of these human activities, the emission of greenhouse gases has increased which is taking the form of global warming. There are many greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, nitrogen oxides and water vapour and these greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere and heat the planet.

Temperatures are rising dangerously every year because of our activities. In addition, more severe storms, increased droughts, rising sea levels, species loss, malnutrition, poverty and displacement, and other such health risks can be encountered. These are also very dangerous effects on the planet.

There are numerous ways to reduce global warming, some of which are as follows.

(1) Switching to an electric vehicle is a one-stop solution because most vehicles are using fuel that emits toxic gases, so try to use environmentally-friendly vehicles.

(2) Speak, climate action is a task for all of us. The government, industry and businesses need to take concrete steps first.

(3) Walk, take a motorbike or take public transport, instead of using private transport we walk public or on foot, walking is beneficial for both your health and environment.

(4) Throw less food. When we throw food, feet rot in the earth’s crust and it produces “methane” toxic or powerful greenhouse gas, so don’t waste food and use it as you see fit. Do

(5) Change your home’s energy sources. Almost every energy company uses oil, coal and gas and emits toxic gases, so change your home’s energy. There are several alternatives such as wind and solar systems.

(6) Urbanization and planting trees help to prevent or mitigate climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air and releasing oxygen into the atmosphere. We need to plant more trees around us.

After all, these are just some of the solutions that will help us deal with the climate crisis. The whole world is concerned and everyone needs to play their part in overcoming this deadly threat.

MUHAMMAD AMIN,

Kech.