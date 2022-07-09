Argentine winger Angel Di Maria joins Juventus on free transfer

Juventus confirmed on Friday the signing of Argentine football star Angel Di Maria on a free transfer.

“A world-class forward, capable of scoring exceptional goals, but also able to coordinate the entire frontline, often sending his teammates through on goal,” Juventus said in a statement.

“Never known to hold back, he gives it everything he’s got: talent, acceleration, toil, commitment, class, charisma – and, of course, heart, as he shows the world every time he celebrates.”

The 34-year-old, signed for one year, has also played for Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

He scored 93 goals in 295 appearances for the PSG and also helped them win five French Ligue 1 titles.

Before the Parisians, he clinched the 2012 Spanish La Liga and 2014 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.

He also helped Argentina clinch the 2021 Copa America title.