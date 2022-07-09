Anadolu

Argentine winger Angel Di Maria joins Juventus on free transfer

Juventus confirmed on Friday the signing of Argentine football star Angel Di Maria on a free transfer.

“A world-class forward, capable of scoring exceptional goals, but also able to coordinate the entire frontline, often sending his teammates through on goal,” Juventus said in a statement.

“Never known to hold back, he gives it everything he’s got: talent, acceleration, toil, commitment, class, charisma – and, of course, heart, as he shows the world every time he celebrates.”

The 34-year-old, signed for one year, has also played for Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

He scored 93 goals in 295 appearances for the PSG and also helped them win five French Ligue 1 titles.

Before the Parisians, he clinched the 2012 Spanish La Liga and 2014 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.

He also helped Argentina clinch the 2021 Copa America title.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Karunaratne, Kusal lead Sri Lanka’s fightback after Jayasuriya’s brilliant spell

Newspaper

PCF lauds CM Balochistan’s efforts for timely completion of cycling velodrome

Newspaper

Bismah confident of a good show in tri-series, CWG

Newspaper

Rybakina wins Wimbledon final, 1st Slam

Newspaper

Masood Rasool wins mas-wrestling trials

Newspaper

‘I don’t have any idea what Bazball is’: Brendon McCullum

Sports

Elena Rybakina defeats Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon final to win her 1st Grand Slam

Sports

Pakistan training session in Sri Lanka cancelled citing political tension

Newspaper

Smith, Labuschagne hundreds propel Australia on opening day

Newspaper

Shahzaib shines as KP Whites clinch National U19 Cup

1 of 1,981

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More