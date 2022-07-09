Agencies

BA, BSC annual exams will start from July 19

SARGODHA   –     The first annual examination 2022 of BA/BSc/Associate Degree Programme Arts/Science/Commerce administered by University of Sargodha (UoS) will start from July 19. According to a press release issued by the university here on Friday, private/late candidates can download their roll number slips by entering their CNIC number at the following link http://annual.su.edu.pk/Examination/RollNoSlip/RollNoSlips while the roll number slips of regular college candidates have been sent to the principal of their respective college by e-mail. For the convenience of the candidates, the office of the Controller of Examinations would be open from July 14 to 17.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Pakistan repays massive $9.436b on account of debt servicing in nine months

Islamabad

Green Presidency Initiative excellent precedent for country: President Alvi

Business

LCCI office-bearers meet foreign minister, stress on need of trade diplomacy

Business

MoF announces strategy to release funds for recurrent budget

Business

Under construction dams to increase water storage capacity

Business

RDA inflows rise to $4.6 billion in June

Business

LCBDDA collaborates with Rescue 1122 for life support, fire safety training

Business

Edible oil’s production – A pathway to cut import bill

Business

Airblue launches regular flights to Skardu

Business

Asian stocks up as recession fears ease, yen rises after Abe shooting

1 of 9,347

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More