Bara people celebrate Eid BARA

Keeping their past tradition, the people of Bara in Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrated Eid ul Azha with Saudi Arabia and offered Eid prayers on Saturday.

The people of Qambarkhail in Bara kept their old tradition and offered Eid prayers in different areas.

They also had plans to sacrifice animals later. The remaining country will celebrate Eidul Azha on Sunday (tomorrow) as had announced by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eid ul Azha celebrated in Saudi Arabia Eidul Azha is being celebrated in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, on Saturday (today).

Eid prayers were offered in more than 12,000 mosques in Saudi Arabia, including Masjid Al Haram and Masjid-i-Nabwi.

Imam of Ka’aba Dr Abdullah bin Awad delivered the Eid sermon in Masjid-al-Haram while Dr Abdul Bari bin Awad delivered the sermon in Masjid-e-Nabwi.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman congratulated all the leaders of the Islamic world, including Pakistan, on Eidul Azha.

One million Muslims performed the Hajj after spending the night in Muzdalifah under the open sky.

They will offer sacrifices today, shave their heads and take off their ehram.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Six terror suspects arrested across Punjab

Islamabad

US, Pakistan resolve to give boost to bilateral ties

National

PM pays tribute to ‘Madar-e-Millat’ on her 55th death anniversary

Islamabad

Sheikh Rashid flays govt for withdrawing his security

Islamabad

More Pakistani students to return to China for studies

Business

Enfeebling the private sector

Islamabad

Govt hikes power tariff by Rs1.55 per unit

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 732 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

Lahore

Roof collapse injures two in Lahore

Islamabad

Four hours of nonstop rain floods houses in Islamabad

1 of 8,552

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More