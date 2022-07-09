Bara people celebrate Eid BARA

Keeping their past tradition, the people of Bara in Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrated Eid ul Azha with Saudi Arabia and offered Eid prayers on Saturday.

The people of Qambarkhail in Bara kept their old tradition and offered Eid prayers in different areas.

They also had plans to sacrifice animals later. The remaining country will celebrate Eidul Azha on Sunday (tomorrow) as had announced by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eid ul Azha celebrated in Saudi Arabia Eidul Azha is being celebrated in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, on Saturday (today).

Eid prayers were offered in more than 12,000 mosques in Saudi Arabia, including Masjid Al Haram and Masjid-i-Nabwi.

Imam of Ka’aba Dr Abdullah bin Awad delivered the Eid sermon in Masjid-al-Haram while Dr Abdul Bari bin Awad delivered the sermon in Masjid-e-Nabwi.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman congratulated all the leaders of the Islamic world, including Pakistan, on Eidul Azha.

One million Muslims performed the Hajj after spending the night in Muzdalifah under the open sky.

They will offer sacrifices today, shave their heads and take off their ehram.