Biden deplores Shinzo Abe killing as a ‘tragedy for Japan’

Washington – US President Joe Biden on Friday said he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the assassination of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead while delivering a campaign speech. “This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him,” Biden said in a statement. “Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy. “The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. I send my deepest condolences to his family.”

