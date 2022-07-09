APP

Bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled

RAWALPINDI- The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing over 28 tons of wheat and flour.
According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated a truck loaded with 28 tons of wheat and flour.
A driver namely Arbab was also sent behind the bars and police impounded a truck, he added.
In another raid, Taxila police intercepted a Suzuki pickup loaded with 75 wheat flour bags and netted driver namely Zia.
The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.
The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan desires to further cement ties with UAE, Qatar

Business

Pakistan repays massive $9.436b on account of debt servicing in nine months

Islamabad

Green Presidency Initiative excellent precedent for country: President Alvi

Business

LCCI office-bearers meet foreign minister, stress on need of trade diplomacy

Business

MoF announces strategy to release funds for recurrent budget

Business

Under construction dams to increase water storage capacity

Business

RDA inflows rise to $4.6 billion in June

Business

LCBDDA collaborates with Rescue 1122 for life support, fire safety training

Business

Edible oil’s production – A pathway to cut import bill

Business

Airblue launches regular flights to Skardu

1 of 3,004

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More