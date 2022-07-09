APP

Charsadda kabaddi team wins in Traditional Games

PESHAWAR – After a nerve-wracking kabaddi match in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games, hosts Charsadda defeated Peshawar 30-29 to book berth in the final. Captain Mohib and Saddam played key roles in Charsadda’s victory. Jamshed Baloch distributed prizes among the players. DSO Tehseen Ullah, ADS Zakira, AO Irshad Khan, AO Imran Ullah, Malang Jan and others were also present on the occasion. Under the auspices of DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Traditional Games are being held across the province. Different sports events will be organized in a better way in future according to the directives of DG Sports KP Khalid Khan. After the completion of the district round of the Traditional Games, all the position holders will be invited to Peshawar for the final round, wherein they will also be awarded with cash prizes.

 

