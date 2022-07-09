China-Pak medical coop to boost chronic disease screening

ISLAMABAD – The China-Pakistan medical AI cooperation to boost local chronic disease screening as it would play a vital role in diagnosing these diseases, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

Lately, at the first international ‘Medical Conference and Exhibition for Next Generation Healthcare’ held in Islamabad, Chinese medical AI leader Airdoc Technology and Pakistan’s well-known medical device import and distribution company Dynamic Medical Company (DMC) officially signed a cooperation agreement to work together to promote the application of Airdoc retinal imaging AI products in Pakistan.

Special Technology Zones Authority Chairman Amer Hashmi, ex-Surgeon General of Pak Army, Lt-Gen (retd) Asif Mumtaz Sukhera, Health Services Academy VC Prof Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, former Ambassador to China Naghmana A Hashmi, Advisor to GoP on Health Dr Ghazna Khalid, and numerous other professionals from public health sector attended the conference.

In his speech HAS VC Dr Khan said that Pakistan is ranked among the countries having high alert of genetic disorders, adding that majorly the increased incidence and prevalence of the genetic disorders are associated with lack of pre-natal testing facilities in the country.

At the meeting, Yang Yaquan, representative of Airdoc’s overseas business department, gave a keynote speech on ‘Artificial Intelligence Solutions for Early Screening of Chronic Diseases’, introducing that a series of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, coronary heart disease has a genetic predisposition.

The retina is the only part of the human body that can directly observe blood vessels and nerves non-invasively, thus by observing the subtle changes of blood vessels and nerves on the retina, people can glimpse the clues of more than 200 common chronic diseases.

The application of AI technology has made this test, which has a solid medical theoretical foundation, more efficient and accessible, making large-scale early screening of chronic diseases possible.

CEO, DMC, Owais Mir mentioned during the closing remarks that this conference will create an enabling environment for all medical technology-based research and innovation in Pakistan and this is only the beginning. More awareness on mass level coupled with federal govt’s support will bring plan to action in the form of genetic labs, DNA sequencing interventions, data mining and more.