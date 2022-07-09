CM Hamza warns admin officers over poor performance

Lahore-Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has issued warning to administrative officers of four districts for showing unsatisfactory performance regarding dengue control.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue campaign in the province here on Friday.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directed the anti-dengue related departments to overcome their shortcomings along with playing a vigorous role for eradication of dengue. He said that the danger of dengue had started coming to surface along with monsoon spell of rains. He asserted that any sort of negligence would not be tolerated as it was related to human lives.

He directed to undertake timely measures for eradication of dengue and ordered constituting monitoring committees at the level of union councils.

Addressing the review meeting, he warned that disciplinary action would be initiated against the officers for showing unsatisfactory performance regarding anti-dengue campaign. He directed the Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers to visit every district in order to monitor the dengue control campaign.

Earlier, the experts briefed the meeting that it was necessary to completely eradicate dengue larvae. Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique, chief secretary, principal secretary to chief minister, secretaries of concerned departments, commissioner Lahore division and senior officials attended the meeting while Divisional Commissioners attended via video link.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF

BROTHER, SISTER MURDER

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Friday sought a report from Inspector General Police of killing of siblings in the area of Bilal Ganj. The chief minister directed to arrest the accused immediately. Shahbaz extended his heartfelt condolences to bereaved family and assured justice to the affected family.

Meanwhile, IGP directed the senior police officers to reach at the spot immediately. He directed to investigate all aspects of the incident with the help of forensic teams. The IGP directed to take immediate steps to arrest the culprits with the help of Safe City cameras.

CM CONGRATULATES PILGRIMS

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the pilgrims on performing of Hajj-e-Akbar. In a statement issued on Friday, the CM emblazoned that the hajis had prostrated before the Almighty in full reverence today. May the lives of all human beings become more painless and prayed that may the Almighty also bless him and his political and administrative team members with the opportunities to lessen the sufferings of people in need. “I am sanguine that difficult days of the Muslim world, especially the Pakistani nation, would end soon,” he added.