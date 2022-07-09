Controversy over selection process of KU VC deepens

KARACHI – New details have emerged about the selection process initiated on court’s orders for the post of the vice chancellor of Karachi University, suggesting lack of transparency on part of the federal Higher Education Commission (HEC) and provincial authorities. Sources said Prof Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, one of the candidates for KU vice chancellorship and the former acting VC, and incumbent chairman of Sindh-Higher Education Commission (SHEC) Dr Tariq Rafi, who is also the chairman of the six-member search committee, had co-authored two research papers in December 2019 and June 2020. One research paper — Human Resource Management Practices: a case study of the Dr Mahmud Husain Library was published in 2020 while the other — The influence of workforce diversity on performance of employee in private banking sector of Pakistan — was printed in 2019. Both papers, sources said, were published in KU journals; The Islamic Culture and Journal of Social Sciences and Humanities. The sources said the HEC short-listed seven candidates including Prof Iraqi. Of the seven candidates, five were called for an interview last month by the search committee. It dropped two candidates claiming “they didn’t have administrative experience”.

The federal HEC rejected six other candidates on the grounds that they didn’t meet the eligibility criteria for the post, which required publication of 25 research papers.

When contacted, Prof Iraqi, who was patron-in-chief of all KU journals during his almost three-year tenure as acting VC, explained that he neither submitted these papers (to the HEC) nor they were “accepted” by the commission (as part of the eligibility criteria) as they were published after the cut-off date of July 15, 2019.

“It’s a ceremonial post and has no role whatsoever in editorial policies,” he argued.

He declined to comment when asked whether it’s ethically correct for a patron-in-chief to get his or her papers published in in-house journals.

Prof Iraqi had to quit as acting KU VC in February this year on Sindh High Court orders. One major concern of other candidates has been that the provincial government initiated the selection process for the post and allowed him to hold the acting charge of KU vice chancellor while he himself was a candidate for regular appointment.

The sources said that the regular appointment of KU VC had been delayed for over three years as the selection process lacked transparency and challenged in courts on multiple grounds.