Corps Commander visits PDMA, assures support in ongoing relief operations

Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali visited the provincial disaster management authority in Balochistan and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in various incidents due to heavy monsoon rains in the province.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, Corps Commander was given a detailed update on the flood situation in the province and relief activities being undertaken by different institutions.

The Home Minister, Chief Secretary Balochistan, and DG PDMA appreciated the assistance of security forces to civil administration for providing maximum and timely relief for flood-affected areas and populations.

The Corps Commander assured continued and all-out support of security forces to provincial administration and PDMA in ongoing relief operations.