APP

Domestic, international flights to be increased for Multan: Kh Saad

MULTAN (APP): Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Friday that domestic and international flights would be increased at Multan International Airport. During his visit of Multan International Airport, the minister said that he was excited to visit the international airport.  He said that his gover ment was striving hard to strengthen all institutions of the country. He said that country was facing hardships but government would overcome the issues.  He visited different departments of the airport and also presided over a meeting. The Manager Airport Raja Azhar Mahmood briefed the minister about the facilities being offered to masses at the airport.  The minister expressed satisfaction on the available facilities. Earlier, federal minister visited Pakistan Railways headquarters and chaired a meeting of divisional officers.  Addressing the meeting, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that protection of passengers and best facilities for them was top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed officers concerned to extend facility of clean drinking water at all railways stations. He added that Pakistan Railways be stabilized soon.  The federal minister planted a sapling at railways headquarters.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran Khan to address PTI power show in Lodhran on July 11

Karachi

Minimum wage for unskilled laborers fixed at Rs 25,000 in Sindh

Lahore

Six terror suspects arrested across Punjab

Islamabad

US, Pakistan resolve to give boost to bilateral ties

National

Bara people celebrate Eid BARA

National

PM pays tribute to ‘Madar-e-Millat’ on her 55th death anniversary

Islamabad

Sheikh Rashid flays govt for withdrawing his security

Islamabad

More Pakistani students to return to China for studies

Business

Enfeebling the private sector

Islamabad

Govt hikes power tariff by Rs1.55 per unit

1 of 9,522

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More