Double crown for Asad in Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE – Rising tennis star Asad Zaman lifted the double crown in the Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 that concluded here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday.

Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills won his first title by defeating Waleed Humayun 6-2, 6-2 in the boys U-18 final while he doubled his crown after overpowering Kashan Tariq 6-2, 6-2 in the U-16 final. Asad thanked Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills, for his all-out support due to which he is excelling at national tennis circuit. He vowed that he is now keen to work harder and wants to win laurels for the country at junior international circuit.

Zahra Suleman claimed the girls U-18 title after thrashing Hajra Sohail 6-0 while the boys U-14 title went to Hashir Alam, who thumped Muhammad Sohan Noor 6-0. The boys U-14 doubles title was lifted by Sohan Noor/Abdul Rehman, who defeated Aal-e-Hussain/Essa Bilal 6-3. SICAS’ Abdul Rehman (AAA Associates) outpaced Hajra Sohail 6-3 to win the boys/girls U-12 title.

SICAS’ Hajra Sohail (AAA Associates) grabbed the boys/girls U-10 title by crushing Zaid Hamid 6-0. In the boys girls U-8 category, Ehsan Bari won the gold medal, Ibrahim Siraj silver medal and Ibrahim Dawood bronze medal. In the boys/girls U-6 category, Mamnoon won the gold medal and Hafsa Sohail claimed the silver medal.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Asadullah Faiz graced the occasion as chief guest while Kamran Steel Director Mian Mohsin was guest of honor. Both the guests distributed prizes and certificates among the position holders during the prize distribution ceremony. Appreciating the passion and enthusiasm of junior players, both the guests hoped that if they continue to play with the same passion and work harder, future of Pakistan tennis is very bright.

Other notables present on the occasion were Sohail Malik from Canada, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, players and their parents and tennis lovers. The PLTA Secretary especially thanked Secretary Sports Asadullah Faiz for encouraging the players with his arrival and also arranging kit bags for the participants of the first-ever High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2022.

Malik also extended special thanks to Kamran Steel Director Mian Mohsin for taking steps towards the promotion of tennis and especially for PLTA’s junior development program. He hoped that Kamran Steel would continue to work with the PLTA for the betterment of junior tennis in the long run.

Secretary Sports Asadullah Faiz, on the occasion, also announced that in collaboration with Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, the Sports Board Punjab will organize the Chief Minister Punjab ATF Under-16 Tennis Championship 2022 in the last quarter of this year at the Tennis Stadium of State-of-the-Art Nishtar Park Sports Complex.