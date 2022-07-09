Drug case against Sana was fake: Fawad

ISLAMABAD – PTI’s former minister of state for narcotics control Shehryar Khan Afridi has come under fire on social media for his previous claims about the narcotics case against incumbent Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan after his party colleague Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the case was “rubbish”.

In an interview to a private TV channel, PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the alleged drug trafficking case registered against Rana Sanaullah was fabricated and was not even initiated by the then government of Imran Khan.

After the interview of Chaudhry went viral on social media, certain rights activists, politicians and journalists came down hard on then narcotics control minister Afridi who had been claiming on oath that the case registered against the then opposition PML-N leader was genuine.

On July 1, 2019, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) during an operation had arrested Sanaullah from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway on the charges of possessing around 15 kilograms of heroin and other drugs.

Rana Sanaullah has always insisted that he was implicated in a false case only to victimize politically for speaking against the then government of PTI.

Some social media activists and journalists shared some video clips of the press conferences of Afridi in which he can be heard saying that the government had all evidence against Rana Sanaullah. “All things (proofs) including the movement of the vehicle (of Sanaullah) would be presented in the court,” he said in a media interaction. He added that there were no holy cows.

In other video clips, Afridi can be heard saying that the law enforcement agencies had tracked the movement of Sanaullah for months to get concrete evidence against him that he was involved in narcotics smuggling.

After seeing criticism on social media against his own party colleague, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to say that this had been told in the briefings given to PM House and Afridi that narcotics have been recovered from the possession of Sanaullah and they had all proof. “Afridi had been talking on the basis of information provided by his ministry and he is still sure that the case is genuine.”

Earlier, Chaudhry in the interview said that he had raised certain questions when the case against Sanaullah was brought before the cabinet and the concerned officer had left the meeting. Though the PTI leader gave a vague response about the identity of the officer, he said that he never believed that the case was on merit. “I knew the case was just rubbish,” he said and added, “This should have never happened.”

“What he did was wrong,” Chaudhry said in a response to a question while referring to the claims of Afridi regarding the case veracity.