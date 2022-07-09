APP

D&SJ holds camp court in Haripur Jail

PESHAWAR -District & Sessions Judge Haripur, Jehanzeb Shinwari along with Judicial Magistrate, Arshad Mohmand visited Central Jail Haripur and held camp court, said a press release issued here on Friday.
During the camp court, they heard the cases and ordered the release of 12 prisoners involved in petty cases.
Later, the district & sessions judge also visited Langar Khana (kitchen) and the barracks of women and children inside the prison and heard the problems of the prisoners.

