ECP to hold transparent by-elections:  Spokesperson

LAHORE    –     The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is committed to hold transparent by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab on 17th of this month. Spokesperson of Election Commission, Huda Gohar said that by-elections are being held on old final electoral rolls. She said that after the announcement of the schedule by the Election Commission, electoral rolls are frozen to make it easier to formulate a polling scheme. She said that according to law, no changes could also be made in the voter list after the announcement of the election schedule.

