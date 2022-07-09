Eid cleanliness operation in full swing

LAHORE – The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has carried out special cleanliness operation to make the city clean and litter free for upcoming Eidul Azha. A LWMC spokesperson said Friday that special cleanliness arrangements had been made in cattle markets, mosques, and Qurban Gahs. LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rafia Haider said that efforts were being made to provide clean environment to the people. CEO Rafia Haider said that the process of washing all mosques was intact as per plan and citizens would be facilitated at any cost. She said that LWMC teams would carry out cleanliness activities at 190 Qurban Gahs across the city, adding that LWMC was using all resources to provide clean environment to the citizen of Lahore. She appealed the people to take special care of cleanliness during Eid. The CEO said that citizen could dial 1139 helpline or use social media in case of any complaint.

SPECIAL CLEANLINESS ARRANGEMENTS REVIEWED

Special arrangements for cleanliness in the area of Walton Cantonment Board (WCB) have been made for Eidul Azha. In a meeting, chaired by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi, it was decided to operate additional conservancy vehicles, besides deployment of additional sanitary workers for the cleanliness.

To tackle the emergency situation in the rainy season, long shoes and rain coats have been given away to the sanitary staff. As many as five sanitary inspectors, six sanitary supervisors, 12 sanitary mates, 1,749 sanitary workers and 367 sanitary vehicles would participate in Eid cleanliness operation.

The Cantt board had also displayed awareness posters as well as steamers.

The board had established 13 complaint centres at various places while a central complaint centre had been set up in the main office of the WCB to facilitate the citizens for round the clock.

The Cantt board has also distributed 90,000 bio degradable sanitary bags among the citizens for animal waste and skins. The citizens can contact at 042-99220406 for complaints.