Farah urges people to adopt precautionary measures before visiting cattle markets

QUETTA – Spokesperson for provincial government, Farah Azeem Shah, has urged people to adopt precautionary measures before going to cattle markets for purchasing sacrificial animals in view of “Congo Virus” and “Lumpy skin disease”.

In a statement issued here on Friday, she said that staff of Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Balochistan was present in all the cattle markets set up for purchasing sacrificial animals to get animals vaccinated against Congo virus and lumpy skin disease, so as to protect people from Congo virus and lumpy skin disease besides carrying out spray in the cattle markets.

Urging the people to adopt all preventive and precautionary measures while purchasing sacrificial animals in the cattle markets, she said it was very easy to be protected from Cargo virus provided necessary precautionary measures were adopted.

In order to provide relief to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, livestock and Dairy Development Department had set up cattle market at Brewry Road area of the provincial capital wherein sheep and goats were being sold at the rate of Rs770 per kilo gram, said she, adding that government cattle market had also been set up at Government Poultry Farm to sell sacrificial animals at official rates. She said that government was creating awareness among people against Congo virus and lumpy skin disease.