Feudalism in Sindh

Feudalism has been gradually eliminated in a number of countries, but somehow it still exists very strongly in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh, although not in its original sense. It is one of the intricate and grave issues of Pakistan, particularly in Sindh, where landlords, called feudalists or Waderas, quash the paramount and basic rights of the people. It is undoubtedly a humongous deterrent which is hampering and barricading the development of Pakistan. Since the dawn of Pakistan on the world map, it has been enduring lethal and felonious assaults from feudalists. The feudalistic mentality was first portrayed by British colonists in the subcontinent in order to keep eye on the movement of citizens by deploying military or police personnel.

Ironically, after the independence, Pakistan could not exterminate the clutches of feudalism in the country. It spread rapidly among its provinces where Sindh remained miserably under its domination. People in interior Sindh are still strangled by this pathetic sub-system of government. Due to the colossal power of feudalists, no one can dare to raise a voice against them. Thus, it is trampling and usurping their right to choice and freedom in Sindh. People are made subordinate to the orders of landlords without any decent wages. They are made helpless and destitute to work below their feet. They barely fill their empty bellies for one time. Broadly speaking, feudalism is the apple of discord in interior Sindh for many other skirmishes. It deprives people of their daily breed, including the right to education, the right to freedom of expression and the right to express public opinion.

Such a chaotic state of affairs rapidly culminates into intertribal conflicts. This system not only snatches the daily bread of its citizens but also keeps them away from accomplishing their academic careers. The forlorn peasants working under lavish feudalists hardly send their children to educational institutions because of the constant threats by feudalists. This fear is so strong and peasants so terrified that they seem to have accepted the domination, which goes totally against basic human rights. The situation also creates hurdles in the democratic process in the province as the freedom to vote is suppressed.

It is time to erode the influence of feudalism in Sindh in order to ensure the development and betterment of the province. There is a need for pragmatic strategies which can make the people of Sindh cognizant of their political, social as well as economic freedom. Hence, the concept of feudalism needs to be curbed on a priority basis in order to achieve progress and prosperity in our beloved country.

NASRULLAH KHADIM,

Sindh.