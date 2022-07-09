News Desk

First Eid special train left for Lahore from Karachi

The first Eid special train on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha left for Lahor from Karachi s Cantt Station on Friday evening.

Pakistan Railways had announced to run three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The first Eid special train left Karachi s Cantt Station at 7:00pm and will reach Lahore at 3:00pm today (Saturday) after passing through Landhi, Hyderabad, Tando Adam, Nawabshah, Rohri, Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Shorkot, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Faisalabad, Sangla Hill and Sheikhapura.

According to Pakistan Railways, 854 passengers are traveling in the Eid special train. Pakistan Railways is expected to earn revenue of Rs 2.5 million from the Eid special train.

