Four candidates withdraw nominations in favour of PPP candidates

HYDERABAD – Four candidates of Union Committee – 53 have announced their withdrawal in favor of the PPP candidates for the post of chairman and vice chairman in Local Bodies elections to be held on July 24. According to statement issued here by Pakistan People’s Party’s media cell, Senator Aajez Dhamra’s visited UC-53 and held meetings with candidates contesting Local Body elections. During meeting, two candidates for the post of UC chairman and vice chairman Umair Qureshi and Tahir Qureshi withdrew their candidature in favor of PPP candidates Waseem Qureshi and Ikramuddin. On the occasion, two General Councilor candidates Akbar Qureshi and Nadir Qureshi also announced their withdrawal in favor of PPP candidates.

LG elections