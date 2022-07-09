G-20 summit in IIOJK; another move to project ‘normalcy narrative’

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is the most densely militarised zone with around one million Indian security forces perpetrating gross human right violations, and the occupied valley has become the world’s largest open-air concentration camp where Kashmiris are caged in their own houses. Modi-led fascist regime has intensified the reign of terror in IIOJK and silenced all political voices through the use of brutal force and gimmicks of intimidation.

Contrary to ground realities, fascist regime is making its all-out efforts to project normalcy in IIOJK. The Indian government’s announcement to hold G-20 summit in the internationally recognised disputed territory is another attempt in this regard which is not less than a mockery and international community cannot accept it at any cost.

A similar attempt was also made few months back when India held investment conference from Gulf countries and is now going a step further by planning to hold G-20 Summit. Pakistan has strongly rejected holding of any such summit in IIOJK. China has also voiced its disagreement on Indian planning and has called upon member countries to focus on the economic recovery and avoid political use of the forum.

G-20 is the premier forum of the world’s largest, advanced and emerging economies comprising 20 countries. The member countries include the United States, UK, Turkey, Republic of Korea, South Africa, Russia, Japan, China, India, Indonesia, Canada, Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Germany, France, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, EU and Italy. Basic objective of holding the G-20 summit is to deflect attention of the world community from gross human right violations committed by Indian security forces in IIOJK and to legitimise its illegal acts. If India remains successful in its planning, then this would be an utter violation of internationally recognised disputed territory status.

The long history of Indian atrocities in IIOJK is dotted with the blood of innocent Kashmiris. India is the largest violator of human rights in the world, from IIOJK to mainland India; minorities’ rights are being consistently and blatantly violated. India does not care about international laws, norms and has become a fast emerging threat to regional peace. Numerous UN reports, including the two commissioned by the OHCR in 2018 and 2019 have reaffirmed ongoing brutalities by Indian security forces against Kashmiri people. A series of fact finding missions’ reports had been issued by the world forums like Amnesty International and Organization of Islamic Cooperation which proved gross human rights violations by Indian security forces.

Since last seven decades, IIOJK is on UN Security Council (UNSC) agenda. The world community keeping mum over India’s gross human rights violations due to their economic interests is an eye opener for the so-called champion of human rights.

On August 5, 2019 Modi government unilaterally ended the special status of Kashmir by revoking Article 370. After this amendment, a plan was proposed to settle Hindus from different area of India in IIOJK to change demographic structure which is clear violations of international laws, and the fourth Geneva Convention. Moreover, they have also issued 4.2 million fake domiciles.

Pakistan has time and time again reminded the world community that Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory and on the agenda of UNSC. The only way to lasting peace in the region is by granting the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir as pledged by the UNSC resolution.

Therefore, the international community should press India to follow international laws, and UNSC resolutions which allow Kashmiris to decide their future.

(The writer holds MS in Media Studies and a contributing columnist, based in Islamabad)