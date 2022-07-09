Gas Price Hikes

There appears to be no relief from the alarming inflation that has plagued the world economy, and more so, the country’s markets. It seems like it will only get worse. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved up to 335 per cent increase in consumer-end gas prices on Thursday with effect from July 1 to generate about Rs666 billion in revenue for two gas utilities during the current fiscal year.

While painful, the price hikes are not surprising. The decisions by the ECC are aimed to allow Rs120bn surplus revenue to the two gas utilities—Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL)—over and above Rs546bn determined by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) during the current fiscal year on the request of the petroleum division to make up for the partial recovery of previous year’s losses.

A rise in prices due to a global increase in the price of gas may be harsh but still understandable. However, diverting the burden to domestic consumers to provide incentives to exporting industries is a more difficult pill to swallow. There needs to be a more sustainable plan in place to allow the petroleum division to make up for its losses than just hit the domestic consumers. The plans in place by the government to reduce the use and demand of gas have not historically brought results and do not look to do so either this time.

Moreover, structural changes are made to curtail unethical practices and unprofitable investments in the market, these price hikes will become regular occurrences. Cartelisation, as well as rapid devaluation, are all contributing factors, and if the former is not managed well, then we can continue seeing price increases, with the masses burdening the brunt of them.