News Desk

Gold price increases Rs200 to Rs142,200 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs200 per tola and was sold at Rs142,200 on Friday against its sale at Rs142,000 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.172 and was sold at Rs121,914 against its sale at Rs121,742 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs111,754 against its sale at Rs111,597, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1520 and Rs 1,303.15 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 and was sold at $1842 against its sale at $1744, the association reported.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Enfeebling the private sector

Business

Pakistan repays massive $9.436b on account of debt servicing in nine months

Business

LCCI office-bearers meet foreign minister, stress on need of trade diplomacy

Business

MoF announces strategy to release funds for recurrent budget

Business

Under construction dams to increase water storage capacity

Business

RDA inflows rise to $4.6 billion in June

Business

LCBDDA collaborates with Rescue 1122 for life support, fire safety training

Business

Edible oil’s production – A pathway to cut import bill

Business

Airblue launches regular flights to Skardu

Business

Asian stocks up as recession fears ease, yen rises after Abe shooting

1 of 2,269

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More