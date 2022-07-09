News Desk

Govt hikes power tariff by Rs1.55 per unit

The government on Friday once again increased the price of electricity by Rs 1.55 per unit, which will impose an additional burden of Rs 39 billion on the people.

According to the notification issued by NEPRA, the power tariff has been made increased by Rs1.55 per unit and the hike in tariff will be effective from July 1, 2022.

The increase in tariffs will impose an additional burden of Rs 39 billion on the power consumers.

The regulatory authority has said in its notification that additional collection from power consumers will be made for 3 months and will not be applicable to the lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

