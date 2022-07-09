News Desk

Heavy rain in Islamabad, Swabi, Karachi and other parts of country

Urban flooding triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc on Islamabad’s low-lying Sector H-13 where rainwater entered the houses. Rain water has also entered in basements of buildings. While residents of the areas await rescue teams. On the other hand, low-lying areas in Swabi are flooded as heavy rain fell in parts of the city. Citizens are facing problems due to the flooded roads. Roof of a house also fell in Swabi due to heavy rainfall. A woman and her daughter lost their lives due to the incident. While heavy rain also poured in different parts of Karachi. Heavy rain poured areas like PECHS, Sharah e Faisal, Nursery, Manzoor Colony, Bahadarabad and vicinities. Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast rain and wind-thundershower in Islamabad and other parts of the country like Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Lower Sindh, and Kashmir. While issuing a warning, the spokesperson of PMD said, heavy falls might generate flooding in local Nullahs of Lasbela, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Barkhan, Quetta, Bolan, Kohlu, Potohar region, northeast and central Punjab. Heavy falls are also likely in Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Haripur, and surrounding areas during the same period. While rain with wind-thundershower is also expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavy falls are likely in Kashmir during the period.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Shehbaz felicitates President Erdogan on Eidul-Azha

National

Ahsan Iqbal refuses to take action against family insulted him at a restaurant

National

By-polls in Punjab can change the political landscape: Sh Rasheed

Islamabad

Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

National

No differences in party: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Pakistan Navy continues relief operations in rain-hit areas of Balochistan

Lahore

CM Punjab directs for comprehensive arrangements for cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

Islamabad

Rana Sanaullah complains to army chief about drugs case against him

Lahore

CTD Punjab arrests six alleged terrorists

Lahore

Fayyaz Chohan claims receiving threatening call from ‘unknown number’

1 of 10,114

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More