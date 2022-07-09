House burglary case solved, one held with stolen valuables

MULTAN – Police have solved a house burglary case and recovered stolen valuables of worth over Rs seven million during a special operation.

Holding a press conference on Friday, SP Gulgasht Division Hassan Jahangir said that unknown thieves stole away 50 tola gold ornaments, cash Rs 30,000, cheque books and DVR of CCTV cameras from the house of Muhammad Ahmed Rauf resident of Gulgasht Colony about four days ago.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider directed police to arrest the criminals at the earliest. A police team led by him (SP Gulgasht) was formed with a task to arrest the criminals, he added.

The SP maintained that the police team arrested servant of the house namely Muhammad Asif and started the investigations. The arrested criminal confused that he himself along with the female servant of the house Tayyaba were involved in the case. The SP added that the police have recovered all stolen valuables from his possession. He said that further investigations were underway from the criminal while raids were being conducted to arrest the female thief of the case adding that she would be behind the bar soon.

Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Police busted a notorious robber gang and arrested two criminals besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Friday. According to Police spokesman, Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery in premises of Mumtazabad police station, the City Police Officer (CPO) khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Hassan Afzal to arrest the criminals. The police team busted notorious Qasima Gang and arrested two members including the ring leader Qasim alias Qasima and Muhammad Iqbal. The police also recovered looted valuables including three motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from their possession. The arrested criminals have confessed ten robbery cases and more recoveries were expected from them, The spokesman added.