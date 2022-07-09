IHC fixes Safdar, Maryam’s appeals in Avenfield reference for hearing after Eid

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of PML-N’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar’s appeals against their conviction in Avenfield property reference after Eid holidays.

A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb would take up the appeals for hearing on July 21 while the court had sought final arguments from the respondents in this matter.

Previously, Maryam’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz Advocate continued his arguments and said that the trial court had testified eight witnesses on January 18, 2018.

He also said that charges were not framed against all accused instead NAB changed its case. He added that the NAB had not told that who was the real owner and who was ‘benamdar’ of the property in its original reference. But the bureau had claimed here that Nawaz Sharif was real owner of the property and it was in the name of Hussain Nawaz.

The counsel contended that the NAB’s stance was changed in the supplementary reference and the defense counsel objected on it and prayed the court during the trial to again frame charges against his client.

He further argued that confused and mix charges were framed against the accused and the charge sheet which was provided to the defense had not mentioned any trust deed.

Maryam’s lawyer said that the investigation was miss-led from reference to the indictment.

Justice Kayani remarked that the investigation was not completed on the time which was mentioned by the lawyer. Amjad said that his client was included in investigation on the basis of only hearsay, and the original documents were never shared with them.

The counsel adopted the stance that the court had to view the legal worth of trust deed on the basis of which Maryam Nawaz was convicted. He said that the NAB had engaged Robert and law firm in investigation but Jerry Freeman was not included in the process.

The bench remarked that the NAB had stated that the accused had submitted the fake documents to save the real accused. Maryam’s lawyer said that the trust deed on the basis of which his client was convicted was dated June 2006. If the documents were of 2006 then how it could be an attempt to save the real accused, he said.

The lawyer said that the NAB had failed to shift the burden of proofs. He further said that JIT head Wajid Zia had hired his cousin to verify the letter from Jerry Freeman in London and the prosecution was presenting this letter as the main proof.