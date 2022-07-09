Imran Khan should quit PTI leadership after woman harassment allegations: PPP

Shah claims Imran kept victim in PM’s House to blackmail former NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to quit amid allegations that the former Prime Minister also played a role in a woman’s harassment scandal involving ex-National Accountability Bureau chairman Javed Iqbal.

PPP leader Khurshid Shah reacted sharply to reports about Imran Khan’s involvement in former NAB chairman’s harassment scandal.

“Affected woman Tayyaba Gul’s statement that she was kept in the Prime Minister’s House for a month and a half bowed our heads in shame. Imran Khan should immediately quit his party leadership,” Shah, Federal Minister for Water Resources, said.

He added: “After these serious allegations, Imran Khan has no right to participate in politics. Imran Khan should first face a clear and transparent investigation.”

The state, he added, was like a mother and the status of the Prime Minister’s House is like a shelter for the daughters of the nation.

“It is a shame for the entire nation that the Prime Minister’s House was turned into a harassment centre for the daughters of the nation. Imran Khan should be ashamed of being involved in such a heinous game,” the PPP leader said.

He said it was clear that Imran Khan kept the victim in the Prime Minister’s House to blackmail the former NAB chairman.

“It has been proven that Imran Khan crossed all boundaries to teach a lesson to his political opponents. Unfortunately, even after committing this shameful act, Imran Khan refers the state of Madinah,” he maintained.

Shah said all institutions of Pakistan and the Parliament should “reach bottom of the matter.”

Meanwhile yesterday, Federal Minister and spokesperson of PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Marri alleged that Imran Khan had established Gogi Raj in the name of new Pakistan.

“Imran Khan’s ugly face has been exposed in National Assembly Public Accounts Committee. The man who called his opponents thieves, is found guilty of financial and moral dishonesty,” he accused.

She said all aspects of Imran Khan’s personality reflect criminal mentality. “Imran Khan needs mental treatment. Imran Khan wreaked havoc on the country in an unprecedented way in the history of Pakistan,” she added.

Marri claimed Asif Ali Zardari had saved Pakistan for the second time by removing Imran Khan with the help of political parties. “He earlier saved Pakistan after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto,” she remarked.