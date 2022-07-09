News Desk

Imran Khan to address PTI power show in Lodhran on July 11

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stage a power show at Lodhran on July 11th (Wednesday) which will be addressed by the party chairman Imran Khan.

PTI local leadership in Lodhran has started preparations for the massive power show ahead of the July 17th crucial by-elections that have become do-or-die polls for both PML-N and PTI.

The organizers are placing 20,000 chairs for the participants.

A 100ft long and 40ft wide stage is being prepared.

Rana Shehzad Anwar, PTI Lodhran district secretary-general said that hundreds of thousands of people will participate to see and listen to their leader Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan’s arrival will be the last nail in the coffin of opponents.

