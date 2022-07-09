News Desk

Imran Khan’s prudent politics saved Pakistan from Sri Lanka-like situation: Fawad

Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the prudent politics of PTI and former PM Imran Khan has saved the country from a Sri Lanka-like situation.

The PTI leader took to Twitter to share a video of an agitated mob entering the presidential palace in Sri Lanka and prayed that the almighty Allah ease the sufferings of the people of Sri Lanka.

The former federal minister also prayed for the safety of Pakistan, claiming if this situation is not here today, then the only reason is the mature politics of PTI and Imran Khan.

“Our politics aimed at steering the country out of the crisis,” he further added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Shehbaz emphasizes need to strengthen cooperation with Kuwait

National

Imran Khan criticizes PPP over urban flooding in Karachi

National

62 people killed in rain-related incidents in Balochistan: PDMA

National

PM directs to ensure protection of people as rain sinks Karachi’s low-lying areas

National

General elections will be held in October, claims Sheikh Rasheed

National

World needs to address issues related to population: President

National

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

National

Imran Khan to address rally in Ali Pur today

National

Punjab by-elections: Imran Khan to address public rallies in Lodhran, Muzaffargarh today

Karachi

Pak Army, Rangers launch rescue operation as heavy rain inundates Karachi

1 of 8,561

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More