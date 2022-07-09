With each passing day, Pakistan’s energy and economic situation is going downwards. The current energy shortfall stands at 5500 MWs and circular debt will be reaching 4 trillion in the next two years. The main reason behind these energy crises is that currently, Pakistan has 60% imported and just 40% local fuel in its energy mix. Hence, Pakistan spends around 15 billion dollars on imported fuel.

So, instead of spending on importing fuel, the government should explore indigenous resources like low BTU gas fields in Ghotki, and renewable energy sources (like wind in Jhimpir) and Thar coal, as these local resources give greater control on fuel cost. Our government should support the indigenization of fuel options in the same manner India and China did and currently, Bangladesh is following this trend.

USAMA GHULAM RASOOL,

Karachi.