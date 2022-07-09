APP

Islami Tehreek-e-Pakistan to support PML-N in by-elections: Khurram

ISLAMABAD    –    Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Friday said Islami Tehreek-e-Pakistan (ITP) would support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates in by-elections on 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly scheduled for July 17.

Addressing a press conference along with ITP Secretary General Allama Dr Shabbir Hassan Meesami, the minister said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has already been signed between the Interior Minister and ITP yesterday and it would fully support PML-N in forthcoming by-elections in Punjab. The MoU would not only be beneficial for the PML-N but also a positive development for the country.

He said they were thankful to ITP for being a part of democratic ‘Carvan’. PML-N and ITP alliance would also remain intact in next general elections to be held in 2023.  Ulema had decided to support PML-N for strengthening and development of Pakistan, he added. The minister said it was need of the hour to include people of all schools of thought in mainstream for larger interests of the country.  Speaking on the occasion, Allama Dr Shabbir Hassan Meesami said that under the reconciliation process, ITP would fully support PML-N in the coming by-elections.  He expressed the hope that now the problems of the people would address in a better way.

