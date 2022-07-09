Our Staff Reporter

Job portal inaugurated

LAHORE – Punjab Labour Department Secretary Liaquat Ali Chattha on Friday inaugurated job portal here at the office of Director Labour Welfare North and South.
Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary Labour said that all vocational educational institutions were bound to register the data of their graduates on the job portal, adding that job portals had been set up in all district offices of Punjab Labour department. He said in future, the government would collect the data from this portal to help the unemployed people.
, adding that the job portal would act as a liaison between the employers and job seekers.
Chattha said the job portal would provide employment opportunities to job seekers. The portal would compile data on the basis of trained and untrained people easily available to employers, he added.
Additional Secretary Labour Atif Raza, Director Labour Imran Haider and Nadeem Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

