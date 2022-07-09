Karachi suffers urban flooding after heavy rain lashes city

KARACHI – The citizens of Karachi witnessed immense hardships when a heavy spell of rain submerged many thoroughfares and low-lying areas of the city.

According to details, several areas of Karachi suffered urban flooding as heavy rains continued to batter the metropolis for the fourth consecutive day.

Several parts of the city including, Gadap Town, Surjani Town, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Jinnah Old Terminal, Tariq Road, Defence View, FC Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Guru Mandir, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Nazimabad received downpour for several hours.

Meanwhile, the thoroughfare between Landhi and Malir Memon Goth has been totally inundated compelling administration to close it by erecting barriers. The Gadap stream was overflowed, submerging all adjoining areas. Other areas, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Liaquatabad also suffered urban flooding.

Moreover, rainwater mixed with sewage flowed inside homes, causing severe hardship to citizens, especially women, children and the elderly.

On the other hand, the urban flooding has severely affected the flow of traffic in the city, causing severe traffic jams in many areas. Many motorists were stuck on roads as the engines of their vehicles stalled due to water accumulation up to a few feet. According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall of 77.7 mm was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, while 44mm rain was recorded at Old Airport, 33mm in PAF Base Faisal, 31.3mm at Jinnah Terminal, 18.4mm at University Road, 11mm in Quaidabad, and 3 mm in Kemari. The lowest rainfall of 0.5 mm was recorded in Nath Karachi.

According to the Met Office, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country and are expected to weaken over the next 24 hours before strengthening over the weekend (9 and 10 July).

Heavy rainfall in the port city has disrupted flight operations at Karachi International airport. According to details, four domestic flights from Karachi airport have been delayed due to torrential rains in the port city.

A PIA flight heading towards Karachi airport from Quetta was diverted to Multan due to heavy downpour, while Sukkur-bound flight PK-536 from Jinnah International airport was suspended. A PIA flight PK-537 coming to Karachi from Sukkur was also suspended due to inclement weather conditions.

Meanwhile, an Islamabad-bound flight of private airlines has been delayed from the Karachi airport. Meanwhile, After heavy rainfall in Karachi, the infrastructure of the metropolitan city has been badly affected. Thursday’s moderate to heavy showers played havoc while low-lying areas of the city are still flooded with rainwater.

Gadap river in Karachi has been overflowed, while three people fled in the Lath river. As per details, water level in the Malir river is continuously rising. While rescue teams have saved four people from the river.

On the other hand, Met department has predicted rain in different parts of the country. In next 24 hours, monsoon winds will enter the country. Rain is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Islamabad and Murree. Heavy rain and thundershower is expected in Balochistan.

