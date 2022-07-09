Our Staff Reporter

KMC cancels Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Polo Ground

KARACHI – The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has cancelled the Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the Polo Ground in view of the rain forecast by Meteorological department.
According to Ali Hassan Sajid, spokesman of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation here on Friday, rains are continuing in Karachi and are also expected in the coming days. He said that Eid prayer gathering was being held in an open place at Polo ground that was why it had been cancelled. However, Eid prayers will be offered in more than 20 mosques managed by the KMC. Eid prayers will be offered at 6am in Jamia Masjid in KMC building in which Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Salimi will perform the duties of Imamat. Eid prayers will also be offered in KMC mosques located in other parts of Karachi as per the announced time.

