LCCI office-bearers meet foreign minister, stress on need of trade diplomacy

LAHORE – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has agreed with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry that economic diplomacy is direly needed to put economy back on track.

While talking to LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President HarisAteeq at an exclusive meeting, the foreign minister said that the country has made a remarkable progress as far as exclusion of Pakistan in Grey List is concerned.

The LCCI office-bearers also offered Fateha for the grandmother of Bilawal Bhutto.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President HarisAteeq said that the Chambers should be taken onboard on trade and economic issues. To give a quantum jump to the external trade, Pakistani Trade Officers posted abroad will have to work actively and should be in close liaison with the Foreign Office.

“Our moto should be trade, not aid”, the LCCI office-bearers said and added that if the trade will be increased, economy of Pakistan will be stronger.

The LCCI office-bearers sought help of the foreign minister for restoration of flight operations to Europe and other parts of the world. They also urged the foreign minister to play his role to get market access for the Pakistani products. They paid tributes to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, grandfather of Bilawal Bhutto.

The LCCI office-bearers congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on his successful trips to China and Iran that would definitely help strengthen Pakistan’s trade and economic ties with these countries. Foreign minister added that traders and business community are the backbone of the national economy.

The foreign minister said that his visits were the part of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and these countries. He said that his visit to China will contribute towards further fortifying the time-tested all-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, enhance and deepen CPEC-related engagement, and help in identifying new avenues for bilateral cooperation to the benefit of the two countries and peoples.

They said that Pakistan is going through the toughest economic times of history. They said that due to lack of product diversification, Pakistan’s export products are heavily concentrated in textiles, rice, leather and few other sectors.

There is a need to diversify these exports products especially focusing on value added sectors like engineering, halal food, pharmaceutical, information technology and non-traditional sectors etc. They said that the Trade Officers should be directed to play an imperative role in business matchmaking of the Pakistani exporters with their potential buyers in their countries of posting.

They called to further work on market diversification by exploring new export markets as about 65% of the Pakistan’s exports go to just 10 countries. We have to take concrete steps to fetch better export revenues from untapped potential markets like Africa, Russia, South America and Central Asia.

On the occasion, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir invited foreign minister to visit the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to have feedback from the business community on trade and economic issues. The FM promised to visit LCCI soon.

Former LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar also spoke on the occasion and shed light on the mechanized farming.