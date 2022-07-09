Agencies

Levies Force rescues stranded bus passengers near Chagai

CHAGAI    –    Levies Force Chagai rescued passengers of Chagai-bound bus coming from Noshki that stranded due to heavy rainfall near Zaru area of district Chagai in Balochistan province. According to detail, Chagai-bound passenger bus coming from Noshki was stranded due to heavy rains near Zaru area of district Chagai. The passengers were rescued by levies force Chagai.  Rescued passengers were shifted to Chagai. Among those who took part in the rescue operation were Naib Risaldar, Levies Force, Chagai, Nouroz Khan Hasni, Dafedar Gul Shah Hasni and Laiq Ahmed Sanjrani.

