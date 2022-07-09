Man, son die after falling in well

RAWALPINDI – A man and his 14-year-old son died after falling in a deep well at Khanpur Road in Taxila, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Friday.

However, another son of the man was rescued by Rescue 1122 during a rescue operation and was moved to hospital for medical treatment, he said. The deceased have been identified as Ejaz Khan (45) and Abdullah Khan (14) whereas Zain Ali (20) was the son saved by rescuers.

According to him, a man and his elder son have jumped into a well in an attempt to save his another son Abdullah who had slipped into deep well near Gate No 5 of HIT on Khanpur Road in Taxila.

He added the man and his younger son had died while elder son was rescued by the rescuers who have been called by the locals. The bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital for autopsy, he said.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 divers found the body of a boy who had swept away by flash flood in Nullah Leh some days ago from Hazara Colony during heavy rain. The body found by divers near Gulistan Colony and was moved to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem, said Rescue 1122 spokesman.