Man, son gunned down in Baghbana area of Balochistan

SURAB     –    A father and his son were gunned down by unidentified armed men in Baghbana area of district Surab in Balochistan province on Friday. According to levies force, one person Abdul Karim Chanal and his son Rasool Bakhsh, residents of Archinu Surab, were shot dead by unidentified armed men in Baghbana area of district Surab.  The assailants managed to escape after committing the crime. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victims’ house. Further investigation was being conducted by the authorities of Levies Station, Baghbana. No arrest could be made till filing this report.

