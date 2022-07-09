APP

Medical staff to remain on duty at LRH on Eid

Peshawar    –   All arrangements have been finalized to keep Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) open round the clock during Eid ul Adha holidays to provide health facilities to the people.

In a statement issued by Director LRH Dr Mohammad Abrar Khan here on Friday, it was said that special duties have been assigned   including support staff to concentrate on emergencies and gynaecology sections for prompt treatment.

Similarly, ICU teams and other in-charges of medical wards have been directed to provide treatment to the patients admitted in LRH during Eid ul Adha.

The operation theatre staffs in emergency ward have also been deployed to tackle essential operations recommended by concerned doctors, the statement added.

