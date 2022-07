Minimum wage for unskilled laborers fixed at Rs 25,000 in Sindh

Sindh government on Friday fixed the minimum wage for unskilled laborers in the province at Rs 25,000.

The Sindh Labor and Manpower Department has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the minimum wage unskilled laborers will be 25,000 and will apply to registered and unregistered workers in all industrial and business units.